Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 11 assists Friday

Holiday finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four blocks, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in a 102-94 win over the Knicks on Friday.

The return of Tyreke Evans from knee surgery earlier this month has put the Pelicans backcourt at full strength over the last few games, but as the team's top guard, Holiday hasn't had to sacrifice much playing time. He's been over the 34-minute mark four times in the last five games, averaging 15.0 points, 9.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in that span. Look for Holiday to remain among the league leaders in dimes now that the Pelicans have their full complement of scorers surrounding him.