Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's loss

Holiday scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.

He's now got nine double-doubles on the season, five of which have come in the last seven games, but this was Holiday's first involving boards instead of assists. He also committed a season-high six turnovers in this one, though, part of a worrisome trend that has seen him cough up the ball 24 times in the last six games. The Pelicans' margin for error is thin enough as it is without Holiday turning it over on a regular basis, but don't expect him to lose his spot in the starting lineup over it.