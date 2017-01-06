Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts 18 points in Thursday loss

Holiday posted 18 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, a rebound and a steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

The veteran point guard shot over 66 percent from three-point range for the second straight game, while also posting his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. Holiday has continued seeing a robust amount of playing time despite the return of Tyreke Evans to the rotation, seeing at least 34 minutes in five consecutive contests. He's averaging 14.5 points, 9.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds over the first two games of the new calendar year.