Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Registers 23 points, 10 assists in loss to Oklahoma City

Holiday registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to Oklahoma City.

Wednesday's game marked Holiday's second double-double of the season and possibly his best overall game so far on the year. It was a nice bounce back game for him after he had been shooting just 40.5 percent from the field over the previous three outings.