Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Registers double-double in loss to Kings

Holiday registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals across 40 minutes of run during Sunday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.

Holiday was quite effective in several areas, finishing second on the team in scoring and rounding out his double-double with double-digit assists for the second straight game. He also made five steals for the second consecutive outing and his 1.63 swipes per game would represent a new career high in that category. Holiday has played at an elite level of late, with seven double-doubles, seven games with at least 22 points and seven games with multiple steals in his last 11.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola