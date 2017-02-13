Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Registers double-double in loss to Kings

Holiday registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals across 40 minutes of run during Sunday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.

Holiday was quite effective in several areas, finishing second on the team in scoring and rounding out his double-double with double-digit assists for the second straight game. He also made five steals for the second consecutive outing and his 1.63 swipes per game would represent a new career high in that category. Holiday has played at an elite level of late, with seven double-doubles, seven games with at least 22 points and seven games with multiple steals in his last 11.