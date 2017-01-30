Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 26 in Sunday's loss

Holiday scored 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 loss to the Wizards.

It's the third time in the last four games Holiday has recorded a double-double while scoring at least 20 points, and he's averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch. The Pelican's offense is essentially a two-man show at the moment, but as long as he has a healthy Anthony Davis on the other end of his passes, Holiday should continue putting up some very good numbers.