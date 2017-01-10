Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores just nine points in Monday's win
Holiday registered nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.
The Pelicans didn't need a big night from Holiday in a comfortable win against a reeling Knicks team that was without point guard Derrick Rose and saw Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn ejected. Holiday has been plagued with inconsistent play since returning to the Pelicans' lineup following the successful successful surgery that removed a tumor from his wife's brain. He has failed to eclipse 20 points in each of his last seven games.
