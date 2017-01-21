Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles with shot again

Holiday scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

Holiday's slump continues. After shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor in December, along with a putrid 23.3 percent from three-point range, Holiday's dipped to 38.8 percent from the floor in January. His three-point shot has improved, however, to 48.6 on a significant 3.9 attempts per game. Still, he looks shaky finishing at the rim, and his turnovers to start the new year have skyrocketed. Troubling signs for the eighth-year guard.