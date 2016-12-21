Galloway (coach's decision) didn't play in the Pelicans' 108-93 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

After following up a five-game stretch where he was averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 three-pointers per contest with a three-game stretch where he shot just 30 percent from the field, Galloway found himself as the odd man out of the Pelicans' crowded backcourt rotation Tuesday. The absence of Galloway -- his first of the season -- was especially surprising with Tyreke Evans sitting out the first half of the back-to-back set for rest, and with Evans expected to be available for around 15 minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, it wouldn't be surprising to see Galloway ride the pine again.