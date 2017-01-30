Galloway scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while contributing two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.

Galloway continues to chuck away from deep, having attempted 5.2 3-pointers in just 17.6 minutes per game over his past five. He has only sunk eight of those shots despite all that volume, which shouldn't be surprising given the third-year guard's career 35.8 percent conversion rate from behind the arc. Still, the opportunities should continue to be there given the lack of production from Pelicans guards not named Jrue Holiday.