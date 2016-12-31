Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Plays 20-plus minutes for fourth straight game
Galloway compiled six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.
It appeared Galloway had fallen out of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation after logging a combined six minutes during a back-to-back set Dec. 20 and 21, but he's since reemerged to play 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games. With a sterling 11-of-24 mark from the three-point range during that stretch, Galloway should benefit from a sizable role off the bench so long as he remains hot from distance, though his lack of production in the non-offensive categories doesn't really make him much of a fantasy asset.
