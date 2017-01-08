Galloway scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.

His minutes have been inconsistent lately, ranging anywhere from 13 to 31 over the last seven games, and as a result Galloway's production has been just as erratic. He has averaged 2.6 three-pointers a game over that stretch, but otherwise can't be relied upon to provide useful numbers in any other fantasy category.

