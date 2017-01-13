Pelicans' Omer Asik: Disastrous start against Nets

Asik scored zero points (0-0 FG) and collected one rebound in 5 minutes Thursday during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.

Well, that didn't take long. With Anthony Davis (hip) out, Asik got the start against the Nets, and although Dante Cunningham and Terrence Jones were still expected to get the lion's share of frontcourt minutes, Asik bombed out of the game early. He got dunked on, picked up two early fouls and didn't see the court again. Not that he was on anyone's fantasy radar before, but his fantasy value is officially at rock bottom.