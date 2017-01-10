Pelicans' Omer Asik: Still not included in rotation

Asik (coach's decision) was a healthy inactive for Monday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.

Since receiving nine minutes off the bench Dec. 21 against the Thunder, Asik hasn't played at all, as he's remained glued to the bench for the past eight games. The fact that he was one of the Pelicans' inactives over lightly-used second-round pick Cheick Diallo speaks to how far Asik's stock has fallen since signing a five-year, $57.7 million contract in the summer of 2015. With the Pelicans unlikely to find a trade partner willing to take on Asik's onerous contract, the center will continue to eat up a roster spot better served for another player.