Pelicans' Omer Asik: Still outside of rotation

Asik (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-99 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Asik has made just three appearances in the Pelicans' 20 games since the beginning of January. The center won't have a place in the team's rotation so long as Anthony Davis is healthy, and even when that's not the case, Asik won't be asked to play more than a few spot minutes. The Pelicans would surely love to trade Asik, but since he's still under contract for three more seasons, he has negative value on the open market.

