Pelicans' Quincy Pondexter: Suffering from knee infection
Pondexter (knee) had in infection in his knee after his most recent surgery that prolonged his recovery time, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Pondexter has sat out the past two seasons while undergoing three separate knee surgeries, the most recent one taking place in January. It's unclear how severe the infection in his knee was, or how long it prolonged his recovery time. Pelicans' general manager Dell Demps expressed concern that Pondexter would not be able to recover in time for next season, but added that the team remained hopeful he would make a full recovery.
