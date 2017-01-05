Pondexter underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday and remains without a timetable for a return.

Pondexter didn't appear in a single game during the 2015-16 season after requiring two surgeries in less than eight months on his left knee and also has yet to take the court during the 2016-17 campaign. He appeared to finally be making progress in his recovery when he was cleared for non-contact work at the start of December, but he's now required yet another procedure to clean up the knee. While a timetable has yet to be released, this latest surgery should keep him out at least another month, although it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up staying sidelined well into the later stages of the NBA season.