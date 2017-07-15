Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans

Rondo has agreed to join the Pelicans on a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Rondo, who was waived by the Bulls late in June after an up-and-down season, has opted to join the Pelicans on a one-year contract. Rondo, who spent his college days at Kentucky, will be joining fellow Kentucky products Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Rondo has actually already spent a year playing with Cousins at the NBA level back in 2015-16, when he was a member of the Kings for a season. He averaged 11.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 35.2 minutes per game that season. While Rondo likely won't garner that kind of workload next season in New Orleans considering his subpar statistics last season and the presence of point guard Jrue Holiday, it's possible that the Pelicans coaching staff moves Holiday to shooting guard at times to allow both of them to be on the floor. While Holiday's true position is point guard, the Pelicans lack backcourt depth and he shot a sufficient 35.6 percent from deep last season. That, combined with the fact that Rondo shares some chemistry with Cousins and Davis already, means that a bounce-back year could be in store for the veteran.