Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Drills three three-pointers in Sunday's loss
Hill compiled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 34 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Kings on Sunday.
Hill has been over the 30-minute mark in four of his six appearances in February, but as has been the case for much of the season, the forward hasn't been able to generate much production when he receives significant playing time. During that six-game stretch, Hill is averaging just 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers, numbers that don't give him much value beyond deeper leagues.
