Hill will shift to the bench for Friday's game against the Heat, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Hill has started the last two games, but he'll cede the small forward spot to Dante Cunningham, who will play his fourth straight game since returning from a knee injury. Hill played 26 minutes Wednesday against the Thunder, finishing with just five points and three rebounds.

