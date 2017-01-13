Hill put up 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during a 104-95 win against the Nets on Thursday.

Hill had his best game as a starter against Brooklyn. For the first time since earning the starting role, Hill's jumper didn't look completely broken and he collected a ton of defensive rebounds, leading to transition points for the Pelicans. He won't typically see 10 shot attempts, however, which only occurred Thursday due to Anthony Davis' (hip) absence. Unless Hill shows he can string together efficient nights with Davis on the floor, his fantasy value remains negligible.