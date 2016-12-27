Hill will return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Hill moved to the bench Friday, as the Pelicans opted to start Dante Cunningham, who recently returned from a lengthy absence because of a knee injury. Cunningham will still start alongside Hill at the two forward spots, pushing Anthony Davis over to center. Alexis Ajinca will then head to the bench in the corresponding move and should see decreased playing time, while Hill will likely see a slight increase in minutes after logging just 24 on Friday off the bench.