Hill recorded 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 111-104 victory against the Mavericks on Monday.

Hill moved back into the starting lineup, pushing Alexis Ajinca to the bench. He posted his highest scoring output in nearly two weeks and tied a season high with seven rebounds in the start. Ajinca did not play on Monday, but the Pelicans could shift around their starting lineup again Wednesday against the Clippers.