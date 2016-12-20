Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play Tuesday
Hill (personal) confirmed he will play Tuesday against the 76ers, NBA.com reports.
Hill missed the previous two games against the Rockets and Spurs for personal reasons, but he was present at shootaround Tuesday and confirmed to reporters that he would be back on the court. Expect the forward to be available for his usual complement of minutes, while his return will likely push E'Twaun Moore back to a bench role.
