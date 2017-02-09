Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Bounces back with 21 points
Jones turned in 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 loss to the Jazz.
With Anthony Davis struggling from the field (4-12 FG), Jones cranked his aggressiveness up to the max. He went time and time again to his pet face-up drive, and converted a few tough finishes over the Jazz's monster rim protector Rudy Gobert. Since Jones scored just five points on Tuesday, fantasy owners have to be pleased with the improved performance.
