Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Coming off bench Friday vs. Spurs
Jones will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Spurs.
The Pelicans are opting to start Dante Cunningham at the power forward slot in Jones' place. In the last three games that Jones has come off the bench, he's provided 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 22.0 minutes per game.
