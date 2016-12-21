Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Double-double off bench Tuesday

Jones scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-93 win over the 76ers.

It's his third double-double of the season, but two of them have come in the last four games. Jones' minutes and production are streaky, but he's on the upswing at the moment, averaging 12.0 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 blocks over the last five games.