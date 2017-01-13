Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Explodes for 24 points, 12 rebounds in start

Jones started at power forward, finishing with 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-9 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes Thursday during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.

Jones got the nod in place of Anthony Davis (hip), and made the most of it against the Nets. Jones did a ton of work off of face-ups from 10-15 feet out, and even mixed it up with a three-pointer, despite shooting just 20.8 percent this season. Although Jones production will drop off as soon as Davis returns, this is an encouraging sign for his fantasy value moving forward.