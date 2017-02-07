Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Manages just five points in start

Jones recorded five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during a 111-106 win over the Suns on Monday.

Jones threw in a single-digit scoring performance after he had scored in double figures in seven of his previous eight games as he fouled out in just 24 minutes of action. He did manage to grab nine boards, his highest total since Jan. 23. Even with him in the starting lineup, it's still hard to predict what Jones is going to do on a nightly basis, though he has been slightly more consistent lately.