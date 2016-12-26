Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Not listed on injury report Monday

Jones (illness) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Jones sat out Friday against the Heat with the illness, but his removal from the injury report indicates he's fully recovered and should face no restrictions Monday. Prior to suffering the illness, the forward had been stellar in his five games heading into Friday, averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest.