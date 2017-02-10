Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves

Jones (thumb) is out for Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Jones' absence will mean a shakeup in the Pelicans' rotation, though it's unclear at this time who will get the start. Regardless, Dante Cunningham and Donatas Motiejunas should see an increased workload, while Anthony Davis could see a larger chunk of the scoring and rebounding load than usual.