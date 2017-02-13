Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Out Sunday vs. Kings
Jones (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Kings, James Ham of CSN California reports.
Jones will miss a second straight game due to a right thumb sprain, and Dante Cunningham will likely end up drawing the start at power forward in his place once more. Jones' next chance to play comes on the second half of a back-to-back set against the Suns on Monday.
