Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Plays just 12 minutes vs. Mavs

Jones (illness) returned from a one-game absence and contributed five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during a 111-104 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Jones returned to the floor after missing Friday's game against the Heat but saw a sharp reduction in minutes and production as had played at least 30 minutes in the last two contests. The team likely was being conservative with him following the illness. We'll see if he can bounce back against the undermanned Clippers on Wednesday.