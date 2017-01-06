Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Posts double-double off bench in Thursday loss
Jones managed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks over 30 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.
Despite a disappointing team result Thursday, Jones put together another encouraging performance off the bench. The 2012 first-round pick has been a revelation in a reserve role this season, and now has double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last seven contests, with two double-doubles overall during that stretch.
