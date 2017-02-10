Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Questionable Friday vs. Timberwolves

Jones is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves due to a right thumb sprain.

Jones looked impressive in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, contributing 21 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes. Look for more updates on his status to come right before tip, as he'll test out his thumb during pregame warmups. Should he be ruled out, expect Dante Cunningham or Donatas Motiejunas to get the spot start.