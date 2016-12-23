Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Questionable Friday with illness

Jones is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat with an illness.

Though the Pelicans roster has been at close to full strength the last few games with multiple players returning from injury, Jones has been able to maintain a prominent role off the bench, thanks largely to his productive play. He's averaging 14.6 points (on 49.2% shooting), 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game over his last five contests, picking up two double-doubles along the way. The illness comes at an inconvenient time with Jones' performance trending up, but if he's able to shake it off prior to Friday's tip off, he'd likely be in line for another large workload with the second unit. Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill would presumably pick up more run if Jones ends up getting ruled out Friday.