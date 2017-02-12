Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Questionable Sunday vs. Kings
Jones (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Kings.
Jones missed Friday's contest against the Timberwolves due to a right thumb sprain, and is questionable for Sunday. In the five games prior to his injury, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 30.0 minutes per game. If he misses Sunday's contest, Dante Cunningham and Donatas Motiejunas will likely see extra run.
