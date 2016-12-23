Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Ruled out Friday vs. Heat

Jones (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

It's a tough break for Jones, whose performance had been trending up with averages of 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game in the five contests heading into Friday. With the Pelicans' top frontcourt reserve unavailable, Dante Cunningham figures to be the main beneficiary of added court time, but his limited offensive upside won't make him an appealing punt play in DFS contests.