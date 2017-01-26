Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Scores 12 in another start

Jones posted 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Jones stayed in the starting lineup for the second straight game after his big performance against the Cavaliers on Monday. But the results weren't great, as Jones struggled to find his shot and didn't do much else. The good news is that he has now scored in double figures in three straight games, tying his longest such stretch of the season. With Anthony Davis (quad) being forced to leave Wednesday's game, Jones will be looking at an increased workload going forward if Davis misses any games.