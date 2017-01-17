Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Scores 15 in return to bench
Jones posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during a 98-95 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Jones returned to the bench after a two-game run as a starter and had a nice game after Anthony Davis was forced to leave after he took a hard fall in the third quarter. Jones averaged 36 minutes per game in his two games as a starter, so he got less playing time in the bench role, but he could pick up some minutes against the Magic on Wednesday if Davis is forced to miss time. Jones is one of the more unpredictable players out there, but given the minutes, he's capable of posting big numbers across the board.
