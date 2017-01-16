Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Shifting to bench Monday

Jones will shift to the bench Monday against the Pacers, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Jones has started each of the last two games, but he'll be replaced by Dante Cunningham on Monday, as the Pelicans go with a frontcourt of Anthony Davis, Cunningham and Jordan Hill. After playing 34 and 38 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Jones' move to the bench will likely be met with a playing time reduction, but the 25-year-old still figures to approach somewhere in the vicinity of 25 minutes. Jones averaged 24.3 minutes per game in the month of December and is averaging 25.0 minutes through the team's first six January contests.