Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Starting Monday vs. Cavaliers

Jones will get the start for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers

With Anthony Davis (quad) out, Jones will get the nod for the starting lineup. In three starts without Davis, Jones has averaged 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, making him an intriguing DFS option.

