Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Ties career-high 36 points in win
Jones finished with 36 points (13-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist over 36 minutes in Monday's 124-122 win over the Cavaliers.
Jones tied a career best with the 36 points, and he posted his second double-double over the past six outings. He filled in admirably with Anthony Davis (quadriceps) in street clothes. If Jones draws another start Wednesday against Oklahoma City, he is a solid play in fantasy formats permitting daily moves.
