Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Will start at power forward Thursday

Jones will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Nets, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.

With Anthony Davis (hip) sitting out with an injury Thursday, the Pelicans are shifting towards a bigger lineup, using Terrence Jones and Omer Asik at power forward and center, respectively. Jones should see big minutes Thursday with Davis sidelined, and could be an attractive DFS punt play for the time being. Look for Dante Cunningham to move to the bench in the corresponding move.