Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Dante Cunningham, who's regularly started at power forward throughout January, is dealing with a wrist injury, so the Pelicans are opting to bring him off the bench instead of working with the top unit. That allows Jones to jump into the starting five and could mean a decent bump in minutes, as Cunningham may see his minutes limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. That makes Jones an intriguing fantasy option Wednesday, as he's proven capable of posting big numbers in the past when given added opportunities.