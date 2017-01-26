Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Anthony Davis (thigh) missed Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a bruised quad, which allowed Jones to jump into the starting lineup at center. Davis is back to full strength and will re-enter the starting five, although the Pelicans are opting to keep Jones with the top unit as well, shifting him over to power forward, while bringing Dante Cunningham (illness) off the bench. Jones' impressive 36-point, 11-rebound performance Monday should mean added minutes moving forward and he continues to be an intriguing fantasy play as long as he's healthy.