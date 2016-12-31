Frazier (coach's decision) didn't play in the Pelicans' 104-92 victory over the Knicks on Friday.

After seeing his minutes decline from 29 to nine to four over a three-game span, Frazier has fallen out of the Pelicans rotation completely over the last two contests, as the return of Tyreke Evans from a knee injury and the improved play of Langston Galloway off the bench hasn't left enough playing time to go around in the backcourt. Frazier, who was an early-season fantasy darling while starting at point guard and averaging 11.5 points and 8.1 assists per game over the Pelicans' first 10 contests, is now a drop candidate in most leagues now that the team's backcourt is at full strength.

