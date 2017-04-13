Frazier recorded six points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Frazier helped the Pelicans end the campaign on a positive note, and he performed pretty well this season when given a chance to play decent minutes. If Jrue Holiday isn't re-signed in free agency this summer, Frazier could open 2017-18 as the starting point guard on a team with two of the league's top-scoring big men.