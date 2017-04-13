Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Hands out eight assists in season finale
Frazier recorded six points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Frazier helped the Pelicans end the campaign on a positive note, and he performed pretty well this season when given a chance to play decent minutes. If Jrue Holiday isn't re-signed in free agency this summer, Frazier could open 2017-18 as the starting point guard on a team with two of the league's top-scoring big men.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Returning to starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Will come off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Has awful shooting performance Friday•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Will start at shooting guard Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Puts up full stat line off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Scoreless in 11 minutes Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...