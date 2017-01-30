Frazier (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

The Pelicans were only trailing by one point at the start of the fourth quarter, so coach Alvin Gentry wasn't able to empty the bench while the game remained relatively competitive. As a result, there wasn't any room in the rotation for Frazier, who has appeared in just four of the Pelicans' last 15 games, logging no more than 12 minutes in any contest. Frazier's back-to-back doubles to open the season now look like a distant memory, as the 26-year-old finds himself clearly behind Jrue Holiday, Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway in the backcourt pecking order.