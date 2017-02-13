Frazier was held scoreless (0-2 FG) and added one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Frazier has reentered the rotation the last four games with E'Twaun Moore (personal) and Tyreke Evans (ankle) both missing time, though he saw his minutes take a hit relative to his prior two contests in Sunday's game with Evans returning to the mix. Once Moore rejoins the Pelicans, Frazier is at risk of falling back out of the rotation.